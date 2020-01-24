Louisiana Sheriffs’ scholarship program now accepting applicants

Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre recently announced the start of the Louisiana Sheriff’s Scholarship Program that seeks to award scholarships to worthy Louisiana students furthering their education and training through the Louisiana Sheriff’s Honorary Membership Program.

Scholarships of a maximum $500 will be awarded to graduating high school students from each parish where the Sheriff is an affiliate of the Honorary Membership Program.

The scholarships have no restrictions on how they can be spent. The program seeks to offset some cost associated with higher education. There are a few restrictions involved with the program. First, applicants must be permanent residents of Louisiana. Second, the award will only be paid for attendance to Louisiana institutions of higher education.

Completed applications must be submitted to the participating parish Sherriff’s office by April 3. Applications must be submitted in the parish where the applicant is a permanent resident. Winners will be announced in May.

For more information about the scholarship program, please contact PIO Allison Hudson at 225-621-8653.

