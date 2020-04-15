Louisiana K-12 school closures to continue because of virus

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks at a briefing on the state’s current situation dealing with the novel coronavirus COVID-19 public health threat, Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management in Baton Rouge, La. (Travis Spradling/The Advocate via AP, Pool)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards intends to keep K-12 public schools shuttered through the remainder of the academic year because of the coronavirus.

Few details have been provided about how districts should judge student performance with classrooms closed for two months of the school year.

The Democratic governor says school leaders will receive more guidance Wednesday afternoon from acting Louisiana Superintendent of Education Beth Scioneaux.

Edwards’ continued closure of public schools will have Louisiana’s 700,000 public school students out of their classrooms for two months of the school year.

That’s raised questions about how schools should determine which students pass, fail, advance to the next grade and graduate.

