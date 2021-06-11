Louisiana educators will see slight increase in their checks in the upcoming year

MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD)– Educators across Louisiana will be seeing a slight increase in their checks this coming year.

Teachers K-12 will see an $800 raise and support workers, like cafeteria workers and bus drivers will get $400 in the 2021-22 school year. It’s all part of a $3.9B package for K-12 public schools.

“It’s still something and it’s a permanent increase. It will go with them into their retirement,” Sandie Lollie with Monroe Federation of Teachers, said.

Lollie said although it’s not a huge increase, it’s a step in the right direction.

“We are recruiting outside educators or people who want to come to this area, that is not a lot of incentive, but it is an incentive,” Lollie said.

Lollie said they are working to get to the Southern Regional Average, but it’s a moving target.

“Here in the city of Monroe, we are just about there, but in the state, we are not,” Lollie said.

Those working in higher education will also be getting a raise. Bruce Walker, ULM Faculty President, said this bill bases the raise off of the worker’s annual salary.

“It’s a 2% increase for faculty,” Bruce Walker, said. “Faculty is obviously very appreciative of anything that we get, but recognize this is only the second increase we will have had in 13 years.”

Walker said he hopes the legislature can add to the momentum and help higher education faculty start catching up to the Southern Regional Average.

“That also will make it a lot easier for us to recruit good faculty to the state,” Walker said. “It will make us retain good faculty. When you recruit and retain good faculty, that’s tremendous benefits for our students and ultimately for the state and the economic development within the state.”