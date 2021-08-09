Louisiana discussing whether to skip school letter grades

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Some Louisiana education leaders are calling to scrap this year’s letter grades for K-12 public schools after student scores on standardized tests plummeted during the coronavirus pandemic.

The letter grades are a key benchmark in Louisiana’s accountability system.

They’re typically announced in November and are aimed at showing taxpayers how schools are performing.

But The Advocate reports that low scores on the LEAP 2025 standardized exams are renewing the calls to avoid public school letter grades that could be heavily affected by the falling scores.

Shelving the grades would require the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education to request a waiver from the U.S. Department of Education.