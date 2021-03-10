LOUISIANA DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION awards 400,000 in planning grants to improve career and college readiness

BATON ROUGE, LA– The Louisiana Department of Education announced the eight school systems that will receive $50,000 Fast Forward regional planning grants.

The Fast Forward initiative is designed to increase the number of high school graduates who earn an associate’s degree or participate in a high-demand apprenticeship program before graduation.

The Board of Elementary and Secondary Education approved the funds Wednesday, March 10, 2021 during their March meeting.

“We must be intentional in connecting students to their lives beyond high school graduation,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley. “By further personalizing the high school experience, we will better prepare students and be responsive to the needs of our communities and state.”

The Fast Forward regional planning grant recipients are: