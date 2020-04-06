MONROE, La. — Louisiana Delta Community College has opened registration for their summer classes.
Registration opened on Monday, April 6th with classes beginning on June 1, 2020.
They say that available courses for upcoming semesters include a robust online offering to give students a variety of options which will provide students with the opportunity to stay on track within their program of study amid the COVID-19 disruption.
Classes are open to currently enrolled students, high school students, visiting students (students who normally attend other institutions), former students, in short anyone.
Support services remain intact for students utilizing remote communication technology. Tutors are available to meet remotely with students. Also, the Counseling Office is utilizing Tele-Therapy Video Conference Service to connect with students who may need counseling and prefer to have a face-to face session. These sessions are free to students and HIPPA-compliant and secure.
“LDCC faculty have done a tremendous job at transitioning in-person classes to online delivery in response to the COVID-19 crisis. Whether the classes are in-person or online, our faculty are committed to providing students with quality instruction in an environment most conducive to learning and student success.”Dan Corsi, Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs
Click here to register online.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- Louisiana Delta Community College opens registration for summer courses
- Pro day cancellations forcing changes to NFL draft process
- West Monroe woman arrested after telling deputies she will ‘put a bullet’ in their heads
- Police search for teen who claims she will spread coronavirus
- Coronavirus in Ark.: 854 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 16 deaths, according to ADH