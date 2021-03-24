Louisiana board vows to bolster oversight after LSU report

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s top higher education policymaking board is pledging to tighten oversight and enforcement of college policies against sexual misconduct.

The Board of Regents’ effort comes in response to a report detailing widespread failures in Louisiana State University’s handling of student allegations of abuse.

Members of the Board of Regents said Wednesday they intend to ensure the state’s four public college systems have established strong stances against sexual misconduct, enacted prevention programs, provide support services for students who allege misconduct and respond strongly to those claims.

Board leaders sent the college systems a list of questions asking for information about how they handle misconduct claims. They want answers by April 9.