Local businesses assist schools through Adopt-A-School program amid COVID-19

RUSTON, LA (KTVE/KARD)– The Adopt-A-School program is one way local businesses and organizations can give back to teachers and students.

“And it’s very much needed because you know funding for our schools has gone down drastically over the years and so this is just a way for our businesses to give back to our school partners,” Judy Copeland with Ruston-Lincoln Chamber of Commerce said.

Businesses adopt schools and find out what they are need of. Copeland said this is a crucial time for schools to get this type of help due to the coronavirus.

“You know that they’re going to need the hand wipes in the cleaning supplies in those kind of things,” Copeland said.

Businesses also donate their time by reading to children throughout the year.

“Of course, COVID is going to restrict that, but we are already looking at ways that we can do those things virtually,” Copeland said.

More than 100 businesses, organizations, and individuals are set to participate this year, making up 300 partnerships across the parish. Missy Gibbons with Skip Russell State Farm says they’re set up with Ruston Elementary school.

“We started by bringing hand sanitizer to the school,” Gibbons said. “We started with bringing 20 gallons and so they, Ruston Elementary, are able to use that in the classroom for the students that are coming back.”

Gibbons said this program is a great way to bridge the gap between local businesses and the school district in ways that they would not have been able to otherwise.

“I’m thankful for the schools and the teachers and the things they are able to do,” Gibbons said. “We are proud to go with them and do this Adopt-A-School program and be able to provide things for the teachers.”

There’s no charge to businesses or organizations to participate. Community partner adopters can join at any point during the school year. If you’re interested in becoming an Adopt-A-School community partner contact Ivana Flowers at the Chamber at 318-255-2031 or iflowers@rustonlincoln.org.