Lincoln Parish aims to better prepare students for the future through new STEM Center

RUSTON, La. (08/20/19)– The Lincoln Parish School Board is giving students the opportunity to be better prepared for the future with a new STEM Center.

“It will appeal to a large cross section of our students, so we anticipate elementary kids all the way through high school kids to have the opportunity to be in the STEM building,” Mike Milstead, Lincoln Parish Schools Superintendent, said.

The goal is to allow students to incorporate what they learn in their math and science classes into hands-on projects.

“We are preparing them for jobs that don’t even exist yet, so we are hoping to provide them opportunities to develop skills that will benefit them for the rest of their lives,” Missy Wooley, STEM Facilitator, said.

The STEM Center is located next to Ruston JR High on Tarbutton Road. Educators say having this space and technology could also bring opportunities for the community.

“You know, Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math- that’s the buzz word these days in education, but we really hope that our kids are able to experience it,” Wooley said.

Educators say it’s beneficial for both the students and the community to be able to offer this type of education for our future leaders.

“And we hope through the experiences that they have in the STEM Center that our students will be good problem solvers and they’ll be able to help in the workforce,” Wooley said.

Educators will provide summer camps, after school programs, as well as stem nights for parents and the community to see what activities the kids are working on.

The STEM Center will be ready for students by the end of September.