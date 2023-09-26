LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Lincoln Parish School District announced that they have been recognized as a 2024 Best School District by Niche. The school district was ranked as the #2 Best Public School District in Louisiana due to scoring highly in many factors.

To be recognized as one of the top districts in Louisiana is an honor and proves that the hard work our students and faculty put in does not go unnoticed. We are thrilled that not only was our district recognized, but many of our schools are ranked best in the state as well. Ricky Durrett, Lincoln Parish School District Superintendent

In addition to the number two ranking, A.E. Phillips Laboratory School was recognized as the best elementary school in Louisiana; Hillcrest Elementary received fourth place; Glen View placed sixth; and Ruston High School was named the tenth best High School in Louisiana.

Lincoln Parish was also ranked the best place to teach in Louisiana, the district with the best teachers, the fifth most diverse district, and the eleventh best district for athletes.