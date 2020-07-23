Lincoln Parish Schools offers virtual program for upcoming school year

RUSTON, LA. (07/23/2020)– The Lincoln Parish School Board is giving students and parents two options for this fall semester- In-class learning or the Lincoln Parish School’s virtual program.

“It is so important for the Lincoln Parish School Board to make sure that our students are safe and that they are comfortable when they are receiving their education,” Brandon Sutherland with Lincoln Parish Schools said.

That’s why they are offering parents options. Sutherland said this way they have a say in what is best for their child’s health and education. Learning devices will be provided for those who choose the virtual route.

“We have purchased Chrome books for all of our 3rd through 12th grade students,” Sutherland said. “For our Pre-K through 2nd grade students we have purchased touch screen devices.”

The devices will be provided at no cost, and students will be responsible for any damages. The devices do require internet access.

“As long as they have internet at home,” Sutherland said. “We are working right now to get hotspots as well, for those who live in rural areas or for those who cannot afford wireless internet, or have special needs students.”

Lessons will be done on your own schedule. Teachers will load pre-recorded videos onto google classroom. Students will then be able to access videos and slides 24/7.

“We will have some live face-to-face interraction with students and teachers, to meet with that teacher one-on-one ask those questions and have that interraction face-to-face,” Sutherland said.

If a student would like to return to in-class learning, they can make this change between the first and second 9 weeks of the school year.

Parents who wish to enroll their child in the virtual program must register by July 24th at 5pm.

You can register in person at the Lincoln Parish School Board Office or online.