Lincoln Parish Schools offers meals and hotspots for virtual program

RUSTON, LA. (KTVE/KARD)– More than 2,200 Lincoln Parish students will be learning virtually this upcoming school year. Brandon Sutherland said Lincoln Parish Schools is making sure students have access to nutritious foods and internet connection.

“We want to make sure that the process is streamline and at the same time making sure that the way we are handling and handing out food is safe and effective,” Sutherland said.

He said parents can call the cafeteria between 7:30-9am to let the cafeteria staff know they will be picking up meals.

“Then between the hours of 12:45 and 1:30pm, parents will come to whichever school is most convenient,” Sutherland said. “Six different schools are laid out across Lincoln Parish that they can come to. They can come to the car lot and pick that food up.”

Lunches will be provided every day for elementary school students. Middle school and high school students will be every other day depending on their A-day B-day schedule. Parents will need to fill out a consent from and have them handy for pick-up.

“Especially if they don’t have the child in the car there with them they will need that consent form to fill that out,” Sutherland said.

The school board will also purchase a total of 1000 hotspot devices. The first 500 have already been purchased. Sutherland said the devices will be limited to one per household.

“So we will have enough for those students who live in the rural areas or are having a tough time and can’t afford the internet,” Sutherland said.

Forms will also be required for hotspots. If you receive a device and have problems getting a connection, a number will be provided on the form for who to call.