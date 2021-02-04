LA Tech’s Black Student Union President works to pave the way for future young leaders

RUSTON, LA. (KTVE/KARD)– Jamar Anderson is the President of the Black Student Union at Louisiana Tech. He said he aspires to lead by example and share his knowledge with the younger generation.

“I always try to give something that I learn because if I close that door, that means others after me can’t come,” Anderson said.

That’s why he’s involved in many leadership roles on campus.

“Because you get to see, I can do that,” Anderson said. “Being able to see someone else in that position doing a certain job.. that’s motivational.”

Ashlynn Taylor works alongside Anderson as the Vice President for BSU. She said one thing she admires about Anderson is his work ethic.

“He’s usually really open minded and willing to do whatever it takes to keep the organization running,” Taylor said.

Taylor said he has helped her become a stronger leader. She said he constantly challenges them to be the best version of themselves.

“It’s better to become a better leader when you are with other great leaders and he is a great leader,” Taylor said.

Anderson said when his time comes to an end at Louisiana Tech, he wants to be remembered for what he has done for others.

“Not what I did for myself or accomplishments, because those things fade, but the legacy I can leave saying ‘he assisted me with this, or he taught me this, or he did this for others,’ I can go on with my life knowing I did okay, you know, that my job was done,” Anderson said.