LA Tech offers online courses designed to support educators

RUSTON, LA. (KTVE/KARD)– As we all know, the coronavirus has forced our education system to transition from the classroom to online teaching without any warning or training.

That’s why Don Schillinger, Dean of College of Education, said LA Tech is offering four new online classes.

“We were thinking about doing this before COVID-19, but that just makes it a lot more prevalent than before,” Schillinger said.

The courses are designed to support current educators who are teaching in the online learning environment across Louisiana.

“One of main things that we do here is help teachers to provide more effective instruction and resources,” Schillinger said. “Then you come a long with digital instruction and digital remote instruction, that’s a whole new ball game, and so a lot of folks are really striving and struggling a little with how to do that.”

Classes offered:

Digital Teaching in the Online Environment

Leveraging Technology in Assessment of Student Learning

Designing Remote Learning

Technology Integration Coaching

Schillinger said these classes will help teachers become better at engaging students through their screens.

“I think one of the major things that we are striving for is to provide a sense of comfort that there’s somebody out there helping,” Schillinger said. “Not just for the teachers, but also the students. We are concerned with maybe a loss of equity in instruction and how to assess students in a more effective fashion.”

University leaders said you don’t have to be a Louisiana Tech student to take advantage of these new courses. They’re offered to anyone in the state who would like to become more effective and confident when teaching online.

“Anybody that’s interested in education,” Schillinger said. “Students, parents, current or future teachers. Anybody across the state can gain access to these courses. We’ll be delighted to have them.”

The four courses will lead to a graduate certificate in online and learning and can also be applied toward a master’s degree.

For more information about these courses or to register, visit here.