LA Tech offers face-to-face instruction for specific classes during second summer session

RUSTON, LA. (07/17/2020)– Louisiana Tech University started their second summer session this week offering both virtual and face-to-face lectures. University President, Dr. Les Guice, said some classes they offer are better taught hands on rather than through a screen.

“We offer curriculum in engineering, science, and architecture, so it’s really important that they have that opportunity to get their hands on some things and have experiential learning,” Dr. Guice said.

That’s why only a few face-to-face classes are being offered this session. The classes are limited. He said this is to stay within the 50% capacity restrictions.

“We are making sure that we are keeping physical distancing between all of the students and the faculty,” ,” Dr. Guice said. “We are making sure that everyone’s wearing masks. We know everyone doesn’t come to school with that in mind, so we see that as a part of the learning experience.”

He said so far the face-to-face lectures are going well and students are adapting to the new health protocols.

“But to us it is very important to get these students back on campus,” Dr. Guice said. “It’s good for their mental well-being. It’s good for their overall health, but then again we have to do it in a healthy and safe way.”

Hallways and classrooms are being sanitized thoroughly and hand sanitizer stations have been set up all over campus. Dr. Guice said all students should be prepared for the changes when they make their way back to campus in the fall.

“Be sure to wear the mask and don’t do the kinds of things that cause the inappropriate mixing and all that lead to the spread of the the virus. It’s just so important that people continue to practice that,” Dr. Guice said.

Dr. Guice said the goal is to follow all guidelines that have been put in place by the state to be able to get students back on campus for fall quarter.