LA Tech grad writes book to navigate students through college, prepare for future

RUSTON, LA. (KTVE/KARD)– Skyler King’s “Two Pieces of Paper” is a guide for college-bound students to help navigate through their college career, while working to shape themselves for what’s next.

“Skyler really did the right approach to embracing his college education and learning everything that he could while he was here,” Dr. Les Guice, LA Tech President, said.

After two years in the career world, King decided it was time to share the formula that led him to his achievements with students just like him.

“There are a lot of different ways to navigate this COVID world,” King said. “It’s just a little bit of thinking outside the box and being creative to turn what has really been hard for a lot of people into something that could, perhaps, be beneficial as an early and career individual,”

King said “Two Pieces of Paper” teaches students how to establish a solid academic foundation.

“You’re going in there not to be a football player, or a club president, or in a fraternity,” King said. “You’re there to get a degree and keeping that academic foundation is really paramount to everything you do in university life.”

While also leveraging extracurricular activities to achieve experience requirements. King’s book also goes into detail about how to build resumés, cover letters, and getting the most out of internships.

“If you dig a little deeper, you can market that in order to get that first internship and when a recruiter looks at a resume and sees ‘I was the club president for–‘, it’s a little bit more beyond that,” King said.

King said through the book, he hopes students find the balance between being independent and being able to take help while also giving help to others when necessary.

“Having that peer network and having that group of friends that you can, kind of, bounce ideas off of and help compliment your skillsets,” King said. “That’s something that is invaluable in both, through college and then later on.”

“Two Pieces of Paper” has officially hit the shelves. You can find the book at any major retailer, like, Amazon, Books-A-Million, or Barnes & Noble.