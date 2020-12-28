Grambling State University to receive $87 Million in debt relief through Coronavirus Act

GRAMBLING, La. — Grambling State University will see direct financial benefit thanks to the passage of the Omnibus Appropriations and Emergency Coronavirus Relief Act.

As part of the Historically Black Colleges and Universities Capital Finance Debt Relief Act, Grambling will receive $87 million in debt relief. According to GSU, $80 million will go to student housing and $7 million will go to the natatorium and intramural facilities.

“We are grateful to Thurgood Marshall College Fund and the members of our congressional delegation for their advocacy,” said Grambling State University President Rick Gallot. “The relief package will be a great benefit for institutions like Grambling State and many others who work daily to develop the next generation of game-changers.”

“Retirement of this debt opens the door to a new financial future for HBCUs,” said Martin Lemelle, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Grambling State University. “It will enable us to sustain our operations and invest in the next generation of student success.”