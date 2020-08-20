Grambling State University Rolls Out a New Teaching Platform

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTVE/KARD) – Grambling State University announces a new pandemic-proof learning initiative to provide faculty and students with engaging and active learning experiences for both in person and remote learning.

Many schools are moving to a hybrid-style learning model in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Grambling is partnering with tech company, Echo360. Echo360 offers a video platform designed specifically for higher education. This new software program will allow faculty to easily record, stream, and share video content. The goal of this partnership is to provide students with tools to engage more deeply with their course material.

“During an uncertain academic year, our community will need to navigate new types of challenges whether they are taking classes in-person, online, or both. While classes will have different formats, we want to ensure that our students and faculty have the best possible teaching and learning experience regardless of how the instruction is taking place,” said Eldrie B. Hamilton at Grambling State University.

Echo360 believes that improved outcomes start with great moments in the classroom. Developed by educators, Echo360 helps instructors record and extend those moments to improve learner engagement through accessible, engaging video-based learning.

“When discussing colleges and universities’ COVID-19 responses, it’s understandable, and often appropriate, to focus entirely on online learning. However, we can’t allow ourselves to overlook the experience of students enrolled in hybrid and in-person courses, and try to solve the new problems posed by COVID-19 with old solutions,” said Fred Singer, CEO of Echo360.

With the adoption of the Echo360 platform, Grambling students will have access to features and tools, the university hopes will improve their student’s outcomes.