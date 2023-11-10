GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Grambling State University extends their gratitude to Turner Construction and Chris Compton, Director of Procurement at the company, for their recent donation of $73,000 to go toward scholarships and other expenses. These funds will be used to help students in GSU’s Department of Engineering Technology.

Photo courtesy of Grambling State University

Compton is a 2005 graduate of GSU and holds the university near and dear to his heart. Interim Director of the Department of Engineering Technology, Dr. Edwin Thomas, said that Compton brought up the possibility of Turner Construction making the donation earlier this year. Turner Construction is actively donating to multiple universities to aid students who are pursuing an education in STEM.