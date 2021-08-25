Grambling State University adds Covid-19 vaccine to required immunization list for students

GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Grambling State University has announced a new addition to their immunization list for their students. GSU says proof of COVID vaccination is due by November 22, 2021, to register for Spring 2022 classes and all terms moving forward.

According to the university, since the University of Louisiana System asked the Louisiana Department of Health, once the FDA gave full approval for the vaccine, to add it to their schedule of required immunizations for students, GSU is moving forward with enforcing the new requirement.

Now, a deadline has been put in place, all future students must be able to provide proof of their COVID immunization to register for classes.

“As we continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, my hope is that our students, faculty and staff are continuing to keep themselves and others safe,” said GSU President Rick Gallot “Because health and safety are the top priority and paramount to approaching a sense of normalcy, I strongly encourage all students to be vaccinated for COVID-19 as soon as possible.”

Gallot went on to say, “Prevailing science tells us that return to normalcy depends on minimizing the impact of COVID-19 in our communities.”

The university says the process is no different than the process students underwent to comply with GSU’s immunization policy upon their initial enrollment. Under current state law, the requirement is:

Students must provide documentation of immunization against COVID-19 prior to the next registration period. Alternatively, students may provide one of the following: 1) documentation from a physician of medical contraindication for the vaccine, or 2) a written dissent for taking the vaccine.

According to the university, students who are vaccinated on campus are eligible for a $100 gift card through the Louisiana Department of Health and other incentives through the Grambling State University vaccination incentive program.

The school says they are offering free vaccinations on campus every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in T.H. Harris auditorium. No appointment is required.

“The available vaccines help to prevent infection—lessening the spread of the virus, and provide remarkable protection against severe disease—reducing the strain on our healthcare infrastructure,” Gallot said. “To date, hundreds of millions of doses of the current COVID-19 vaccines have been administered and have proven to be safe and effective.”