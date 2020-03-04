Four local students make the finals for Louisiana Student of the Year

WEST MONROE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Education announced the names of 21 students that were selected as regional finalists for the state’s annual Student of the Year competition. Four of those students are from our area.

The list of students is broken down by grade and includes one 5th, 8th, and 12th grader from each of Louisiana’s seven regions.

The students from our area are Case Abrams, Sierra Lester, Emily Boudreaux, and John-Garrett Patrick.

Case Abrams is a 5th grader who attends Columbia Elementary School in Caldwell Parish.

Sierra Lester is in the 8th grade at Delhi Charter School in Richland Parish.

Emily Boudreaux attends East Ouachita Middle School in Ouachita Parish and is also in the 8th grade.

John-Garrett Patrick is in the 12th grade and attends the Concordia Parish Academy of Math, Science, & Technology.

All 21 students from across the state will be evaluated on their academic success, leadership skills, character. They will also be judged on their career and technical education achievements.

All finalists will meet at the Louisiana State Museum in Baton Rouge on April 1, 2020, for an awards ceremony and the three overall winners will be announced.

