LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Lincoln Parish School District has announced that four schools have been recognized as Comeback Campuses. This award is given out by the Louisiana Department of Education and honors schools that have displayed an increasing percentage of students with mastery scores or above and a decreasing percentage of students scoring unsatisfactory on the statewide assessment.

Photo courtesy of Lincoln Parish Schools

Choudrant High School, Cypress Springs, Dubach Elementary, and I.A. Lewis were all recipients in the Lincoln Parish School District of the Comeback Campus award. Today Louisiana State Superintendent, Dr. Cade Brumley, and District 5 BESE Representative, Ashley Ellis, visited with the principals of the Comeback Campuses to get more insight about the strategies their teams have implemented to achieve this accomplishment.