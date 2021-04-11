Female student set to be the first Cybersecurity graduate from Grambling State

GRAMBLING, LA. (KTVE/KARD)– College commencements are next week for Grambling State University.

“No matter what your dream is, no matter what your goal is you can make it happen if you just believe in yourself,” Alexis White, GSU Graduate, said.

Alexis White is the first to graduate from Grambling State University’s Cybersecurity program.

“To be the first is actually amazing. I am honored that I got this opportunity to learn this informationand to be the first I hope that other people see that they can do it too,” White said.

She said between classes, long nights of studying, and internships, it hasn’t been an easy road to travel. She said what she has learned is it’s okay to fall, as long as you don’t stay down.

“And just keep trying. We all have downfalls, we all make mistakes, but if you just get back up again,” White said.

Only 24 percent of those in cybersecurity are women. White said she hopes her accomplishments will show other females the industry needs them.

“Because you are valuable and we need that different opinion,” White said. “We need that different perspective in order to move forward. Especially for women that look just like me. I hope that you see me as a beacon of light, a beacon of hope and just a person that you can- that confirms that this is for you and that you can be anything that you want to be.”