EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, February 21, 2023, the El Dorado School District will host Parent-Teacher Conferences beginning at 12 PM and lasting until 6 PM. Students will be excused from school that day to allow teachers and parents the opportunity to meet with one another.

The conferences will allow parents and guardians to visit with their child’s instructors about their scholar’s progress and goals this semester. Spring conferences will be held in person on each campus. Parents and guardians are advised to schedule appointments with their students’ teachers.

Elementary teachers will contact parents and guardians to schedule meeting times. Families with students in higher grades will schedule appointments using each teacher’s Calendly link, posted on the school websites.

To access the links to make an appointment, select your child’s school below:

If you have any questions concerning conferences, please contact your student’s individual teacher or the main office of your student’s school. Families are recommended to participate in Parent-Teacher Conferences to help with the overall success of the students.