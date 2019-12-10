EDUCATION: ULM receives 35 new high quality rankings, ranking list

MONROE, La. (12/10/2019)– More and more non-traditional students looking for a way to balance work, life and their studies are turning to online learning to get their degrees. Students take convenience, affordability, flexibility and degrees in high-demand fields into consideration when choosing online college courses.

“You know, conflict come into their life, or an amazing job opportunity, but they still have that place in themselves where they wish they could have gotten to come back and finish,” Katie Dawson, Director of Online ULM, said.

According to recent rankings, the University of Louisiana at Monroe’s online program is meeting those needs. Dawson says ULM’s online program aims to be progressive and creative in course offerings and student services.

“Being online can be really hard,” Dawson said. “You can feel like you’re on your own island, but I think that ULM has found the secret to creating a community from a distance.”

The university has received 35 new high quality rankings for their online courses.

Some recognitions include Best online colleges in Louisiana,

Best online MBA degree programs, and,The most affordable online bachelor’s in history degree programs.

“Being part of these rankings tells us that we’re doing what we need to, to help people finish and that’s what we’re here to do,” Dawson said.

Dawson says this recognition lets them know they are on the right path.

“It shows the intiative from administration, the hard work of staff, and the phenomenal education that our faculty provides for our students at a distance,” Dawson said.

Educators say because these classes are only 8 weeks courses, there are more opportunities to enroll than in traditional classes.

To find out more about courses you can visit ulm.edu/onlinedegrees

Best in state

No. 1 – “The Best Online Colleges in Louisiana,” thebestschools.org

Criminal Justice – BA, Criminal Justice

No. 14 of 25 – “The Most Affordable Online Bachelor’s in Criminal Justice Degree Programs,” thebestschools.org

Education – MEd, Curriculum & Instruction, MEd, Education Leadership, BS, Elementary Education

English – MA, English

Gerontology – MA, Gerontology

ULM Online’s Gerontology Graduate Program is the only one in Louisiana. All rankings are national.

History – MA, History & BA, History

Psychology – MS, Psychology Forensic Psychology Concentration & BA, Psychology

Business – MBA

Marketing – BBA, Marketing

No. 15 of 25 – “Most Affordable Online Bachelor’s in Marketing,” thebestschools.org

Sports medicine – MS, Exercise Science with Sport Management Concentration

Marriage Family Therapy – PhD, Marriage & Family Therapy Systemic Studies Concentration

No. 1 – “10 Most Affordable Doctorate in Organizational Psychology Online 2019,” only university in La., psychdegrees.org

Counseling – MS, Counseling