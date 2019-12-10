EDUCATION: ULM receives 35 new high quality rankings, ranking list

MONROE, La. (12/10/2019)– More and more non-traditional students looking for a way to balance work, life and their studies are turning to online learning to get their degrees. Students take convenience, affordability, flexibility and degrees in high-demand fields into consideration when choosing online college courses.
“You know, conflict come into their life, or an amazing job opportunity, but they still have that place in themselves where they wish they could have gotten to come back and finish,” Katie Dawson, Director of Online ULM, said.
According to recent rankings, the University of Louisiana at Monroe’s online program is meeting those needs. Dawson says ULM’s online program aims to be progressive and creative in course offerings and student services.
“Being online can be really hard,” Dawson said. “You can feel like you’re on your own island, but I think that ULM has found the secret to creating a community from a distance.”
The university has received 35 new high quality rankings for their online courses.
Some recognitions include Best online colleges in Louisiana,
Best online MBA degree programs, and,The most affordable online bachelor’s in history degree programs.
“Being part of these rankings tells us that we’re doing what we need to, to help people finish and that’s what we’re here to do,” Dawson said.
Dawson says this recognition lets them know they are on the right path.
“It shows the intiative from administration, the hard work of staff, and the phenomenal education that our faculty provides for our students at a distance,” Dawson said.
Educators say because these classes are only 8 weeks courses, there are more opportunities to enroll than in traditional classes.
To find out more about courses you can visit ulm.edu/onlinedegrees
Best in state
- No. 1 – “The Best Online Colleges in Louisiana,” thebestschools.org
Criminal Justice – BA, Criminal Justice
- No. 14 of 25 – “The Most Affordable Online Bachelor’s in Criminal Justice Degree Programs,” thebestschools.org
Education – MEd, Curriculum & Instruction, MEd, Education Leadership, BS, Elementary Education
- No. 26 of 50 – “The Best Online Bachelor’s in Education Programs,” only university in La., thebestschools.org
- No. 6 – “The 30 Best Master’s in Education Online” for 2020 and “Best Value,” intelligent.com
- No. 10 – “35 Best Affordable Online Master’s Degrees in Curriculum & Instruction 2020,” gradschoolhub.com
- No. 19 – “The 30 Best Online Master’s in Secondary Education Programs,” thebestschools.org
- No. 26 of 50 – “The Best Online Bachelor’s in Education Programs,” only university in La., thebestschools.org
- No. 17 – “The 30 Best Online Master’s in Educational Leadership Degree Programs,” only university in La., thebestschools.org
- No. 19 – “The 30 Best Online Master’s in Gifted & Talented Education Programs,” thebestschools.org
English – MA, English
- No. 7 – “10 Best Online Master’s Degrees in English 2020,” gradschoolhub.com
Gerontology – MA, Gerontology
ULM Online’s Gerontology Graduate Program is the only one in Louisiana. All rankings are national.
- No. 6 – “10 Best Master’s Degrees in Gerontology in 2020,” gradschoolhub.com
- No. 7 – “10 Best Master’s in Gerontology Online 2020,” collegerank.net
- No. 9 – “The 10 Best Online Master’s in Gerontology Programs,” thebestschools.org
- No. 9 – “Top 10 Online Masters in Gerontology,” topmastersinheathcare.com
History – MA, History & BA, History
- No. 4 of 27 – “Best Online Master’s in History Degree Programs” for 2020 and “Best in the South, intelligent.com
- No. 4 of 60 – “Best Online History Degree Programs” for 2020 and “Best in the South,” intelligent.com
- No. 5 – “20 Best Online Master’s Degrees in History 2020,” gradschoolhub.com
- No. 5 of 25 – “The Most Affordable Online Bachelor’s in History Degree Programs,” thebestschools.org
- No. 10 – “The 25 Best Online Bachelor’s in History Degree Programs,” thebestschools.org
Psychology – MS, Psychology Forensic Psychology Concentration & BA, Psychology
- No. 3 – “9 Most Affordable Master’s in Forensic Psychology Online 2020,” only university in La., psychdegrees.org
- No. 7 of 9 – “The Best Online Master’s in Forensic Psychology Programs,” only university in La., thebestschools.org
- No. 8 of 33 – “Best Online Master’s in Psychology Degree Programs” 2020 and “Best in the South,” intelligent.com
- No. 47 of 48 – “The Best Online Bachelor’s in Psychology Degree Programs,” thebestschools.org
Business – MBA
- No. 1 – “Best Online MBA Programs in Louisiana” 2019, collegecensus.com
- No. 39 of 50 – “Best Online MBA Degree Programs” in 2020 and “ Recognized,” intelligence.com
Marketing – BBA, Marketing
- No. 15 of 25 – “Most Affordable Online Bachelor’s in Marketing,” thebestschools.org
Sports medicine – MS, Exercise Science with Sport Management Concentration
- No. 1 – “20 Best Master’s in Sports Medicine Online 2020,” collegerank.net
- No. 3 – “25 Best Online Master’s Degrees in Sports Medicine 2020,” gradschoolhub.com
Marriage Family Therapy – PhD, Marriage & Family Therapy Systemic Studies Concentration
- No. 1 – “10 Most Affordable Doctorate in Organizational Psychology Online 2019,” only university in La., psychdegrees.org
Counseling – MS, Counseling
- No. 7 – “10 Most Affordable Master’s in Counseling Online 2020,” only university in La., psychdegrees.org
- No. 8 – “10 Most Affordable Master’s in Clinical Psychology Online 2020,” only university in La., psychdegrees.org
- No. 15 – “Top 30 Master’s Degrees in Educational Psychology Online 2020,” only university in La., online-psychology-degrees.org
- No. 10 – “20 Most Affordable Master’s in School Counseling Degrees Online 2019,” gradschoolhub.com
- No. 11 – “The 20 Best Master’s in School Counseling Online Degree Programs,” only university in La., thebestschools.org