GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The BeyGood Foundation, founded by Famous artist Beyonce Knowels-Carter, announced that Grambling State University has been selected as a Renaissance Scholar school. Grambling students now have the opportunity to apply to be selected as one of the 10 students that will receive a $10,000 scholarship.

Photo courtesy of Grambling State University

The selection process is now underway, and Grambling students can access the form HERE. The deadline for the form is July 14, 2023.