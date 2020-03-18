BESE seeking federal waiver to suspend LEAP testing

LOUISIANA (The News Star) – Our partners at The News Star report with Louisiana schools closed at least until mid-April, the state is working to waive a lot of the traditional metrics and requirements that usually come during the spring semester.

Louisiana public schools and school districts won’t receive performance scores from the state “due to closures of 18-plus days,” and teachers won’t have more obersvations, evaluations, or “value-added model” (VAM) scores this year.

Requirements for instructional minutes are being waived, along with graduation requirements for seniors, end-of-course exams for graduating seniors and promotional requirements for fourth and eighth grades.

Read more about this story here.

