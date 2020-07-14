BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) will be holding a special board meeting on Tuesday afternoon to unveil and vote on a plan to reopen schools for the 2020-2021 school year.
The meeting will be live-streamed by BESE on their YouTube page beginning at 1:30 PM. You can watch the full stream below.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 2,215 new cases, 22 new deaths on Tuesday
- BESE holds special board meeting to discuss, vote on plan to reopen schools for 2020-2021 school year
- “Fintastic” news: Baby Shark Mac and Cheese coming to Walmart
- Arkansas State Police cracking down on speeders with “Obey the Sign or Pay the Fine”
- Louisiana attorney general has coronavirus, is in quarantine