Beekman Charter School dismissed early due to strong gas smell

BEEKMAN, La. — The Beekman Charter School dismissed classes early on Tuesday after a strong gas smell was detected.

According to the Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office, MPSO received calls this morning about a possible natural gas leak around Beekman Charter School (BCS).

It was determined that the odor was actually coming from Road Runner Recycling, which is a short distance from BCS.

According to MPSO, someone dropped off two drums to be recycled that contained Mercaptan, the chemical used in natural gas to produce a smell since natural gas is colorless and odorless. Mercaptan is not considered to be hazardous. When Road Runner Recycling filled the drums with water, the odor became very strong.

Due to how strong the odor was, BCS dismissed classes early.

Louisiana State Police HazMat and the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality have checked and say that the odor is not dangerous.

