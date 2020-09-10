Awesome Intern: Thank you Shelby Gardner

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — KTVE/KARD would like to recognize a special intern.
Shelby Gardner, a student at ULM, has been part of the KTVE/KARD news department for the past two months. Gardner’s internship at the station continues until November, but Friday her time in the news department ends.
She has been an outstanding member of our team, always going above and beyond.
Thanks Shelby for all your help, we hope you learned as much from us as we learned from you!
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- Florida Sen. Rick Scott not giving up hope after GOP’s coronavirus relief bill fails
- Russian hackers targeting U.S. campaigns, Microsoft says
- Southern Arkansas University reports zero positive cases in isolation on campus for the first time, attributes that milestone to rapid testing machines
- In a year of restrictions, virus changes Sept. 11, too
- Police: Trucker failed to slow; woman dies in wreck