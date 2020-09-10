Awesome Intern: Thank you Shelby Gardner

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — KTVE/KARD would like to recognize a special intern.

Shelby Gardner, a student at ULM, has been part of the KTVE/KARD news department for the past two months. Gardner’s internship at the station continues until November, but Friday her time in the news department ends.

She has been an outstanding member of our team, always going above and beyond.

Thanks Shelby for all your help, we hope you learned as much from us as we learned from you!