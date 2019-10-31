8th Grade Math students in Louisiana progress to the best in the country

(10/21/2019) — Louisiana ranks at the top this year in math proficiency scores in the National Assessment of Education Progress (NAEP).

Louisiana also ranks in the top 10 among all states for improvement on each of the four areas in the NAEP exam. We had the opportunity to speak with the Ouachita Parish Math instructional coordinator, Donna Patten, and a 8th grade teacher at Ouachita Parish Junior High School, Wendi Tilmon.

NBC 10’s CJ Maclin dives in to tell us more about what this means for the state of Louisiana and what this means for Ouachita Parish Junior High School.