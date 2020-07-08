Education leaders discuss school transportation plans for fall semester

MONROE, LA. (07/08/2020)– Transportation departments are discussing multiple plans that could be put in place this school year.

“Normally we carry about 12,000 students a day here and we have about 240 bus routes,” Skeeter Boyd, Ouachita Parish Schools Transportation Director, said.

Capacity, routes, and sanitation routines are being taken into consideration for the safety of both students and employees. Boyd said it all depends on what phase we will be in come August.

“We are hoping for phase three, but if we are in phase two as it is right now, there will only be 50 percent capacity on the bus,” Boyd said.

Boyd said capacity restrictions will add extra routes for drivers. Buses will be disinfected between routes.

“Instead of one run they’ll be running two runs to reduce the number of students that are on the bus,” Boyd said.

Social distancing will also be practiced on the rides. Boyd said there will be one student for every other seat. Students will be required to wear a mask at all times. Boyd said communication between parents, drivers, and principals will be vital to the new changes.

“On the change of time when we’ll take in school, when we dismiss school so the parents have some idea of when their children will be home and when their children will be picked up,” Boyd said.

Due to the route changes, parents with elementary age children are asked to assist them to bus stops. Boyd said Governor Edwards will announce