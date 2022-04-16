EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– Whether its rain or shine, the easter pop up market opens today. The farmer’s market at Murphy Arts District kicks off with an Easter pop up market.

MAD Farmer’s Market series is a great way for local vendors to share their business with people in the community.

Live music returns this year and residents enjoyed the tunes of David Norman & Susan Whatley of the Neel St. Strummers.

If you are interested in performing at the next farmers market on May 7, call (870) 444-3007