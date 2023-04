WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, April 22, 2023, the West Monroe Community Center will host an Earth Day Neighborhood Blowout. The event will begin at 10 AM and conclude at 1 PM.

Photo courtesy of West Monroe Community Center

Residents can enjoy food, a live concert, Earth Day activities, and more. There will also be a community cleanup starting at 8:30 AM until 9:30 AM.