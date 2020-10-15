EARLY VOTING: What you need to know before casting your ballot

OUACHITA PARISH, LA (KTVE/KARD)– Tomorrow starts early voting for the United States Presidential Election. However, before you head to the polls you need to make sure you are prepared.

In order to cast your ballot, you will need to bring a photo ID with you. In addition, the Registrar of Voters says looking over a sample ballot before will speed up the process and help understand the 7 amendments on the ballot. Early voting will run through October 27th, excluding Sundays.

The two early voting locations are The Ouachita Parish Registrar of Voters Office located at 1650 Desiard Street and the West Ouachita Senior Center located at 1800 north 7th street. Officials say voters should be prepared for long lines at these voting locations.

“They may want to bring some water and maybe a chair to sit down in if they need to. Of course, anyone with a disability can come to the front of the line but that line may be a little long also. If they could look up their sample ballot online and be prepared on what they will be voting on, it won’t take as long,” said Christa Medaries, Ouachita Parish Registrar Voters Office.

Voting locations will run from 8 AM to 7 PM. Officials say anyone in line at 7 PM will be allowed to vote that day.