Dreams shine bright in New York City billboard lights for local business women

WEST MONROE, La (7/1/19) – Several years ago a local West Monroe women never saw her self one day being a business women, international speaker and making millions of dollars in cosmetics.

“I still wake up sometimes and its hard to believe,” said Lisa Morris, Independent Make-Up Contributor.

Lisa’s Morris’s inspiration to become a independent make up contributor of her line Sense ‘Cosmetics’ all started with a simple red lip.

“My daughter walked in at about the age of 16 and she had red lips and I’m like Madison what is on your lips she said mom it won’t come off and I’m like what and she’s running her lips like this and she showed me it would not come off,” Lisa added.

Since then its inspired her to join a makeup company in Orange County California, called ‘SeneGences’ where she brought together a team called bayou beauties that created and sold over millions of dollars in first ever lip line called ‘Fleur-de Lisa.’

“That year that I got in and my team did a million dollars the first year it was something that never happen in the company,” Lisa said.

“I would say within the past seven years my team has done at least 25 million.”

By making her products stand out against other competitors with key note ingredients.

“Their all gluten free, there made in farmer pharmaceutical rated facilities their no harmful lead or harmful waxes in any of our products its safe to use on anyone.”

Now Lisa’s work with ‘SeneGence’ is know being recognized on bigger scenes and billboards in New York City.

“I was very excited I felt very blessed to be able to do that,” said Lisa

Her goal is to continue to inspire women to dream big.

“I think I inspire a lot of women who are my age because they feel like they’ve done their life and they don’t have anything to give back to people and that is no not true. we are all leaders in a way,” Lisa said.

If you like to purchase any of Lisa Morris products or would like more information about her cosmetics line. You can go to her Facebook age here: https://www.facebook.com/LisaTippenMorris07