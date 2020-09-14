Dr. Ron Berry begins his presidency at ULM

MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD)– Dr. Ron Berry studied at the University of Louisiana at Monroe for 6 years. After graduating, he spent his 25-year career at ULM. Until recently, he served as the Dean of the College of Business and Social Sciences at the university. Now he’s taking on an even bigger role as University President.

“I learned a lot during the process not only about myself, but about the university and I look forward to learning more even though I’ve been here on campus 31 years,” Dr. Berry said.

He said his goal going forward is to put students first.

“That’s my passion,” Dr. Berry said. “That’s why I joined higher education 25 years ago- to help students realize their dreams to help them be able to achieve things that they never imagined they could.”

He said he’s working toward providing students opportunities to stay local after graduating.

“We need to be the entity that transforms lives for our region,” Dr. Berry said. “To lift people out of poverty. To create opportunities for people.”

He said so far, the university is pleased with the response from students and staff as they continue to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously.

“We have been planning for months around that issue and we’ve had a pretty good start,” Dr. Berry said. “Our faculty have worked extremely hard, our staff on campus have worked extremely hard making sure that our environment is safe and healthy.”

President Berry said one this that excited him about the search process is that it gave the community an opportunity to come together.

“To me that is a great sign of our future,” Dr. Berry said.