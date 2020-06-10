Dozens gather for ULM’s Diversity, Equity, Inclusion Forum

MONROE, LA. (06/09/2020)– Dozens gathered at the Fant-Ewing Coliseum to brainstorm ideas on how ULM can increase diversity and inclusion on campus.

​”They are doing a good thing here trying to get students’ opinions about where we are as a campus as a student body and all of the stuff going on with the staff.,” Ivan Alvarez, a student, said.

The forum comes after two professors were accused of making racial statements on social media last week. Some agree with how the university responded.

“They are the first ones that we have seen from ULM that have done something like this, and they’re going to have to be made an example of basically,” Alvarez said.

Others are upset the university did not directly address the Black Lives Matter movement.

“I feel like at a time like this they should really be showing we are standing with you especially in a time like this,” Brendan Harris, a student, said. Coming to this university we expect so much from them and now it’s like they’re not giving it to us.”​

He hopes to see change soon.

​”I feel like it’s great, but at the same time if you are listening to the concerns that we have, you need to put the concerns into effect and not just say okay we will handle it,” Harris said.

​University leaders say the forum is one of the many ways the university is taking steps to find the best course of action moving forward.