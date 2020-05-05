Downtown West Monroe selected as new Louisiana Main Street District

WEST MONROE, La. — On Tuesday, Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and Louisiana Main Street (LMS) announced that downtown West Monroe has been designated as a Louisiana Main Street district.

According to a press release from the Office of Cultural Development, West Monroe becomes the first city to go through the Lagniappe Community process leading to Main Street designation, and the first community to receive designation from Louisiana Main Street since 2014.

Several privately-owned buildings in downtown West Monroe are currently being renovated or have recently undergone renovation. The city government, in partnership with the Downtown West Monroe Revitalization Group, have worked together on several downtown projects, including the recent opening of Alley Park.

West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell has chosen Adrienne LaFrance-Wells as the downtown manager and LaFrance-Wells will serve as the West Monroe Main Street Director.

“This certification is excellent news for our merchants and our community. The Main Street program provides a roadmap for downtown revitalization, growth, and sustainability. This proven strategy will help nurture our downtown business economy at a time when it is especially needed. The Main Street program is only successful with community participation and input, so everyone is invited to be a part of our progress.” Adrienne LaFrance-Wells, West Monroe Main Street Director

