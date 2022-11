RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Starting Saturday, November 26, 2022, Downtown Ruston will be offering carriage rides. The carriage ride will be open every Friday and Saturday until December 17th.

Photo courtesy of Downtown Ruston

The ride will be available starting at 7 PM and conclude at 10 PM. The cost for a carriage ride is $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. End your night of shopping downtown and eating locally with a ride to see the beautiful lights in Downtown Ruston.