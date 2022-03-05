WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, March 4, 2022, the Downsville Community Charter School Future Farmers of America (FFA) students participated in the district mechanics contest at Louisiana Delta Community College.

The Downsville small engines team placed first overall, and Charles Vick won the high individual award. Aiden Mitcham was Vick’s partner. Drayton Holman and Justin Morris are on the Downsville welding team and competed. Holman and Morris placed in the top eight and moved on to the area contest scheduled for Friday, March 11, 2022.

Congratulations and good luck from NBC 10 and FOX 14!