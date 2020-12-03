Donate a toy to the annual “Stuff the Bus” event for kids in Northeast Louisiana

MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD)– COVID-19 hasn’t stopped the Center for Children and Families from spreading joy to local kids on Christmas. The annual “Stuff a Bus” event is an opportunity for locals to donate toys that will go to children in need right here in northeast Louisiana. Event officials say these children wouldn’t be able to have a Christmas without the generosity of the community. You can still play the role of Santa, gifts for children up to 17-year-olds can be dropped off tomorrow before 5 PM in the Belk parking lot.

“If you are able to be generous, if you are able to give back, it always does something just as much for you as for the person that is getting the gift. This is a different world right now in 2020 than we’ve had in the past, so families are just in need now more than ever,” said Kyle Roberts, Chief Marketing Officer for the Center for Children and Families.

Event officials say they have seen an increase in people needing their services this year due to the pandemic and tornados, so bring a toy and spread the joy.