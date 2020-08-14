Discover Monroe-West Monroe challenges everyone to get outside the lines

WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD)– It’s time to get outside the lines and discover Monroe-West Monroe!

“We know it’s a difficult time right now, so we want people to get out and still explore our cities, because there’s always so much to do, but do it safely and in a way that’s family friendly,” Jerrica Bennett with Discover Monroe-West Monroe said.

All you have to do is complete 5 of the 11 challenges. Each will tell you whether you need a picture or video.

“So you just snap some photos of those and bring it by here and show it to our front center and they’ll bring out a fun little prize pack for you,” Bennett said.

You can snap a selfie at the Black Bayou Lake National Wildlife Refuge or take a quick pic between the K and D letters in front of the Northeast Louisiana Children’s Museum.

“This is a great event that you can do with the whole family,” Bennett said. “There’s no age limit here, so the little ones can get out and explore.”

Bennett said the goal is to give visitors an opportunity to discover the twin cities while also helping locals find new spots they may have never been to before.

“If you go down the list, there might be one or two things that are new to you and it’s definitely a great opportunity for locals to kind of be a visitor, almost be a tourist, you know in your own city, because we can’t really travel to other cities right now, so you have the opportunity to do that here,” Bennett said.

The challenge ends on August 31.

Challenge List-