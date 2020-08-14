Discover Monroe-West Monroe challenges everyone to get outside the lines

WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD)– It’s time to get outside the lines and discover Monroe-West Monroe!
“We know it’s a difficult time right now, so we want people to get out and still explore our cities, because there’s always so much to do, but do it safely and in a way that’s family friendly,” Jerrica Bennett with Discover Monroe-West Monroe said.
All you have to do is complete 5 of the 11 challenges. Each will tell you whether you need a picture or video.
“So you just snap some photos of those and bring it by here and show it to our front center and they’ll bring out a fun little prize pack for you,” Bennett said.
You can snap a selfie at the Black Bayou Lake National Wildlife Refuge or take a quick pic between the K and D letters in front of the Northeast Louisiana Children’s Museum.
“This is a great event that you can do with the whole family,” Bennett said. “There’s no age limit here, so the little ones can get out and explore.”
Bennett said the goal is to give visitors an opportunity to discover the twin cities while also helping locals find new spots they may have never been to before.
“If you go down the list, there might be one or two things that are new to you and it’s definitely a great opportunity for locals to kind of be a visitor, almost be a tourist, you know in your own city, because we can’t really travel to other cities right now, so you have the opportunity to do that here,” Bennett said.
The challenge ends on August 31.
Challenge List-
- We all need to let loose and let our inner kid out sometimes! Stand between the K and D letters in front of the Northeast Louisiana Children’s Museum and let your inner kid out!
- Stop by the Biedenharn Museum and Gardens and pose like you are in a Coke commercial with the Coca-Cola Truck in front of the museum!
- Art Alley is full of murals that are outside the lines! Take a picture in front of your favorite mural on Art Alley.
- Get creative! Pose like a sculpture outside of the Masur Museum of Art.
- Recite the Pledge of Allegiance, Gettysburg Address, or think outside the lines and recite something different at the Chennault Aviation and Military Museum.
- Snap a picture of wildlife at Black Bayou Lake National Wildlife Refuge doing something outside the lines – yes, insects count!
- What’s your favorite animal? Make your favorite animal sound at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo.
- Did you know Monroe-West Monroe has over 100 local restaurants? Take a picture of the most creative dish at your favorite restaurant.
- Chennault Park Golf Course has more than just your typical sports! Try disc golf or horseshoe throwing!
- Did you know there are 50 Heron on the Bayou sculptures around Monroe-West Monroe? Pose like a heron by your favorite!
- Get out and discover Kiroli Park and while you’re there snap a picture of a furry friend in the dog park!