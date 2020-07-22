Demolition set for one of the oldest dorms on LA Tech’s campus

RUSTON, LA. (07/22/2020)– When asked what they would like to see on campus, Louisiana Tech students said new and affordable housing with common space.

In order to make room for new projects, a few of the older dorms will have to come down, including Harper Hall.

“We have not housed students there in a couple of years waiting for the opportunity to bring it down, so we are in the process now of bringing it down,” Dickie Crawford, Associate VP for Student Advancement, said.

Crawford said although the eight-story building will be torn down in the next few days, not everything will be destroyed.

“That’s part of the contract, bringing it down as we work with the contractor to get the best price for the university,” Crawford said. “Bringing it down and then they can reuse parts of the facility that they believe would be beneficial to them.”

University leaders say the high rise dorm will be replaced with a green space.

“So we’ll have an additional green space in the heart of campus,” Crawford said. “It’s located right next to our Centennial Plaza, which is the location of all of our alumni bricks. So as that comes down you’ll be able to have a great view of the Student Center all the way to Davison Hall and our biomedical engineering building as well.”

The university has already replaced the 600 beds that were in Harper Hall. Another dorm is currently under construction on the west side of Tech Drive. The project is expected to be completed by Fall 2021.

“The new beds we are building, the 600 new beds, will replace two other residence halls that will go offline next summer and will be torn down and that’s Mitchell and Cottingham.”

A crane is prepared to begin the demolition for Harper Hall starting as soon as Thursday afternoon. To watch the Harper Hall demolition live, click here.