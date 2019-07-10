Delta High school students honored at the annual Summer Work Program

MER ROUGE, La (7/10/19) – Students at Delta High School in Mer Rouge got quite the experience at an annual Summer Work Program.

The program first started eight years ago, the six-week program focuses on helping students find a career — using outdoor work activities, office work, and much more.

The students are paid during the program and do have the option to pursue a two or four-year degree once the program ends.

“They’ll be able to put on their resume formally employers. They will get life learning skills and this is where it all started for me. I graduated from Delta in 1974. I worked over this program and I’m giving back to the community that gave to me so these students will also give back,” said Luis Melton, President of Morehouse Parish School Board.

The program is only available in the east district of Morehouse Parish, as well as Bastrop high school.

Morehouse Parish hopes to add more schools next year to get more students involved.