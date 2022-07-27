WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Delta Aquariid meteor shower happens every year, the peak occurring in late July. This lesser-known meteor shower, compared to the Preside meteor shower that occurs in August, is normally difficult to view. Thanks to the New Moon that occurs today, July 28th, these faint meteors will be able to be seen.

When to see this meteor shower:

This shower is active from mid-July to mid-August, the peak will be on July 29th, during the peak there could be up to 20 meteors per hour. The best time to view this event is from late evening to just before sunrise.

The Radiant, where to view the meteors:

The radiant is the point in the night sky from where the meteors appear to come from. During this shower, they’ll appear from the Aquarius constellation. The third brightest star within the constellation is named Delta, hence the name of the meteor shower.

Why is this special?

Normally, this shower is hard to spot and overshadowed by brighter meteor showers. This time, its peak takes place the day after a New Moon, so it’ll be easier to watch. Not many people get to say they watched the Delta Aquariid meteor shower!

Viewing tips: