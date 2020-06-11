DEADLINE APPROACHING: Enter to win a new home, get a chance to win a free car

WEST MONROE, LA. (06/11/2020)– Time is running out for your chance to win a brand new vehicle, courtesy of Sparks Nissan-KIA and The Dream Day Foundation.

“This is our second year to be involved with the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway and our part in this is a bonus prize,” Erica Miller, KIA Public Relations, said.

This year’s prize is a 2020 KIA Optima LX.

“Whoever wins get to choose their own color,” Miller said. “It has a ton a great safety features, it has a great warranty. It’s very sporty, fun to drive, so it’s a great prize.”

Miller said Sparks is proud to take part in the Dream Day Foundation.

“We know what St. Jude does for so many children and families and the care they provide and it’s just a big honor for us to even be included with St. Jude and their mission and what they do for so many,” Miller said.

Miller said there are a limited amount of tickets and they’re going fast.

“They will only be selling 7,500 tickets and every year this has sold out,” Miller said. “Last I heard, they were already 75 percent sold, so it is urgent that you get your ticket now if you want to be in the drawing.”

You have until Friday at midnight to qualify for the vehicle.

The winners will be drawn next Thursday, June 18, at 4:30 on FOX 14.

Click here to get your tickets today! — https://bit.ly/2MOZXGa

You can also call 1-800-726-9874