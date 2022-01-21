Day in the life: rodeo and live stock show competitor

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD)– We meet Sophia Parkman who is a senior at Cedar Creek School and unlike most teenagers she has been waking up at five in morning to train to compete in rodeos and live stock shows across the state since she was ten years old.

Sophia starts her training routine by driving to the barn in the morning to feed her sheep, goats, and horses. Once all of the animals are fed, she then starts to train her goats and sheep by walking them. However, if the weather is bad she then walks them on a treadmill in the barn. Next she begins her barrel racing and pole bending exercises, after doing multiple reps she then heads back to her house to start getting ready for school.