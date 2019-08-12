Davis Drive drainage improvement project estimating $226,000 begins Thursday

MONROE, La. — (8/12/19) Construction to improve drainage will begin on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at 10 a.m. in the intersection of Jason Drive and Memorial Drive in the King Oaks Subdivision in Monroe.

Drainage improvements will be replacing an estimated 718 linear feet of existing deteriorated drainage pipe and four catch basins. This improvement will help move water on Davis Drive to Jason Drive across Memorial Drive and into an open drainage canal.

The estimated cost is $226,885. The design engineer is Denmon Engineering and the project contractor is CW&W Contractors, Inc. The contract calls for the project to be completed in 90 days.