Dallas PD recruitment at Grambling State University

GRAMBLING, LA. (02/20/2020)– As assistant coordinator, Altha Madison, says her job is to help students get their foot in the door.



“They are here, they are looking, and they want to employ,” Altha Madison, GSU Career Services Assistant Coordinator, said. “We want to ensure that our students have careers once they graduate.”

That’s why she’s helping students get their start with the Dallas Police Department, but there are certain qualifications candidates must meet.

“The basic qualifications, you have to be a U.S. citizen,” Sgt. George Miranda, Dallas PD Recruitment Supervisor, said. “If you’re 21 years of age you have to have to have 45 hours of college or 19.5 with 60 and then you come in and test. You contact a recruiter and come test with us and we’ll get you started with all of the paperwork.”

You can also qualify if you have 3 years of active military duty, have been honorably discharged, or have a valid peace officer license.

Madison says she is grateful the Dallas PD is taking interest in Grambling’s students.

“They have those skills that will help their department shine,” Madison said.

Tamia Jackson was one of the first to attend the recruitment. She has already started her paperwork and even took the civil service and physical tests.

“Well this is something that I have really been interest in and it just so happened that Dallas ended up coming here,” Jackson said.

Jackson says being a Dallas native she was excited to see the department chose to recruit from her university.

“It means a lot to me just because I wasn’t expecting them to come,” Jackson said. “I was expecting to have to go home and take the test and have to be in their face, but they actually came here so it was really a suprise to me and I was excited to see them come here.”

Recruiters will be at Grambling hall until Saturday for anyone interested. You do not have to be a student to attend. Testing begins at 8am.